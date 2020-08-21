Salisbury City leaders vote to move controversial Confederate monument to nearby cemetery

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Salisbury city leaders have finally decided where a controversial confederate statue should go, more than a month since it was removed from downtown.

City leaders unanimously voted ‘yes’ for the statue to go up in a local cemetery, but it’s not a done deal just yet.

For some, the monument ‘Fame’ has a painful historical meaning, while others believe it honors Confederate soldiers.

The statue has already come down, but during Thursday’s meeting with the Historical Preservation Commission, commissioners had to vote on it going up in the Old Lutheran Cemetery.

The vote was a unanimous, but that doesn’t mean the statue can’t be placed somewhere else if another location is presented to the board.

Some neighbors showed up and made public comment asking for the decision to be tabled today, but that did not happen.

