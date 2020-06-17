Salisbury City Council votes to take down Confederate monument ‘Fame’

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Salisbury City Council voted late Tuesday to move a Confederate monument from downtown in the next 30 days. The Daughters of the Confederacy have 10 days to agree to the term.

Larry Swindle is frustrated the ‘Fame’ monument is moving from Downtown Salisbury after being there for more than a century.

“Where do we stop? Because if that goes you can take down anything else that offends people,” Swindle said.

City council members unanimously voted to have it moved to a Confederate cemetery located on North Lee Street.

Several neighbors joined the virtual meeting. For nearly four hours, they voiced their opinion to the council. Some people see the monument as part of the South’s history and others who were not on the call like Sage Huffman called the statue racist and said it glories slavery.

“It should be moved to the cemetery where if you want to see it then you can go see it there. It shouldn’t be put in the face of people that it’s oppressing,” Huffman said.

City Council declared the monument a public safety hazard. It has caused several protests that involved gunshots and has been vandalized twice.

If the Daughters of the Confederacy don’t come to an agreement the city would have to take legal action to have it moved.

“Call it diversity some people say it’s bad some people say it’s good,” Swindle said. “It represents one group and another group says they don’t like it, it’s part of history, it’s here.”

The city plans to move the monument by July 16.