Salisbury City Council to vote on moving Confederate statue

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s stood tall for more than one hundred years, but now, the statue also known as “Fame could be relocated from its current post in downtown Salisbury.

“I’m really proud that our community is considering taking this first step and I hope they’re successful in doing so, and I think it’s time,” Salisbury neighbor Jenn Selby said.

The monument has been at the center of controversy for more than a year. In March of 2019, it was vandalized and later there were protest with residents calling for its removal. Now, city council is considering moving the statue to a Confederate cemetery, not everyone agrees.

“To me, it’s a piece of artwork and it’s been around for a long time and it hasn’t hurt anybody,” Joseph Heilig said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

More than 7,000 people who support moving the statue have signed an online petition. It says the statue promotes division and unrest in the community instead of inclusiveness. Some say its relocation is an opportunity for education instead of celebration.

“I’m excited that it can be used for educational purposes and we can learn about our history but something that brings pain to anyone that’s body in the middle of the city needs to be discussed,” Selby said.

“If you take down one statue and change one name where does it stop? We need to realize that this is America and this is art,” Heilig said.

While there’s a petition for the statue to be moved, there’s also one floating around to keep the statue where it is. So far, more than 500 people have signed that one.