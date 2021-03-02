Salisbury City Council does not address police K-9 video at meeting

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Experts are now weighing in on video which appears to show a Salisbury police K-9 handler fling his dog around for leaving a police cruiser. That officer’s actions are under investigation and he’s been separated from the K-9.

That video is the talk of the town and many people want answers on why the K-9 was treated that way in the video.

FOX 46 has worked to get answers from the police chief and city leaders about what happened, but the incident was not brought up at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

What starts out as a training exercise becomes a lot more than just that, and it is now the subject of an investigation.

The video showing an officer bringing the K-9 up over his shoulder by the leash during a training exercise, slamming against a police car and even appearing to strike him across the face as the video goes on and as comments come from other officers, making sure their cameras were off.

“We cannot comment on the details because it’s an ongoing personnel matter,” Chief Jerry Stokes said.

Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes did not take questions about the video, but spoke about the video at a press conference.

“An outside agency has been charged with leading this inquiry. This agency is interviewing, and reviewing the matter with identified experts in handling K-9s,” Chief Stokes said.

Experienced handlers tell us what was seen in the video was more than ‘not appropriate.’

They say, what is seen here is what you should not do when training a K-9. Another handler told FOX 46 that the video only shows so much and doesn’t provide a full context on how the dog, named Zuul, was acting or what was going on with the handler, but did say the actions are questionable.

“That was very cruel, looking at that,” Salisbury neighbor Sidney Nicol said after seeing the video.

Many had similar reactions when they saw the video obtained by FOX 46.

“He should train the dog however he wants to. However, it’s like, if you can handle a dog like that, you can stand handling a child like that,” Nicol said.

K-9 Zuul has been separated from the officer, and appears to be doing well. Salisbury’s police chief says what happened could have been a training tactic, but still warrants a closer look.

That officer’s name has not been released and we’ve made a point of inquiring about other officers because they could be heard in that video. The chief would not confirm if they are part of the investigation into the incident that was captured on the video.