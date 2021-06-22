S.C. representatives want Critical Race Theory removed from university classes

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Critical Race Theory, on its most basic level, is the idea that the racist parts of American history are deeply ingrained in laws and institutions.

In the past several months, it has taken on an increasingly political angle, which has now veered towards South Carolina.

Representative Ralph Norman, a Republican serving South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District–which includes York, Chester, Lancaster and Chesterfield counties–sent a letter this week to the University of South Carolina and Clemson University demanding they end classes on Critical Race Theory, which he called “neo-racist”, “Marxist”, and “antithetical to American principles”.

“What they’re alleging that we’re doing is exactly what they’re doing,” said Dr. Norma Gray, President of the Rock HIll NAACP.

Gray said the Congressional representatives who signed onto Norman’s letter, which includes his fellow Republican representatives in the South Carolina delegation, are trying to make a legitimate class and school of thought a wedge issue for their base.

Critical Race Theory (CRT) is wildly inappropriate and rooted in Marxism.



“It’s not just about whites understanding this suppression,” said Gray. “This is also about the supression of African-American history, even in the African-American community.”

Much of the controversy surrounding Critical Race Theory lies with the idea that it could be taught in public schools. School board and states nationwide have moved to ban it, but Norman’s letter now extends that fight to public universities.

Norman defended a move in a statement Tuesday night.

The statement, in full, reads–

“Critical Race Theory (CRT) is a bigoted, dangerous philosophy that seeks to assign both an identity and blame to someone based not on their beliefs or actions, but instead on the color of their skin. This misguided philosophy pushes flawed, counterproductive concepts that encourage treating people differently according to how they look.

It has no place in American society, let alone our classrooms. That is why I am proud to have my South Carolina Republican colleagues, Representatives Duncan, Mace, Wilson, Timmons, and Rice join me on my recent letter to the University of South Carolina and Clemson University condemning CRT and asking they discontinue all CRT teachings. We look forward to responses from both of those institutions.”

Gray, however, said these principles are a part of American life and need to be taught.

“History books have not been truthful from the very beginning,” Gray said.