S.C. high school rooting for one of their own in the NBA Finals

GREAT FALLS, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s almost high school basketball season and in Great Falls it’s sort of a big deal.

“This is a basketball town.. they call it title town,” Great Falls head basketball coach Alex Fair says. “Most championships in South Carolina history.”

While he and his players work to add to that history, they’re watching a former Great Falls basketball player who’s on the big stage right now: Torrey Craig, who plays for the Phoenix Suns.

Coach Fair is his friend and they have some history on the court.

“I was coaching against him and he was very hard to prepare for. He was dominant. I saw him early on and he’s somebody, that from a distance, got better every year,” Fair said.

He says Craig has always shined.

“The honest thing about it is before he even played in the NBA Finals, he was already considered a champion. Very humble and hungry because he’s always trying to get better,” Fair said.

His former basketball coach John Smith agrees.

“Torrey Craig was very unselfish and quiet. I’m amazed that he talks as much as he does to the press in the NBA cause you couldn’t get two words out of him,” Smith said. “His personality was when he played you couldn’t tell if he was upset or happy, he kept the same disposition over and over. He took everything win stride whether it was a win or a loss and he just enjoyed paying and doing it.”

That mindset carried him from Great Falls to USC Upstate where he started and progressed as a freshman. Once graduating from there, he played overseas for three years until finally landing in the NBA after attending a mini-camp.

Smith says it was his defense that made him stand out.

“It paid off for him in the NBA cause all those players can score,” Smith said. “He’s doing a Yoman’s job of guarding sometimes a guard, not a point guard but he’ll guard 2, 3 and 4 man. He just won’t guard a big center in there. He has to guard the LeBron James of the world, the Kevin Durants of the world, which you look at and you see Torrey Craig from Great Falls… you have to have a big smile on your face.”

Now, Torrey Craig from Great Falls is close to winning his first NBA championship and the first in Great Falls. But not before his team conquers the Milwaukee Bucks; oddly enough, his former team.

And to Coach Fair, that’s a great message to the younger guys.

“Being here in a small town, we rally around it,” Fair says. “He walked the same halls, streets, played in the same gym, locker room, hung out in the same office, so he’s someone we can touch, we can relate to. We speak on turning your dream into a reality, so to see him and pick his brain and talk to him.

Fair says this is good for the city and the school. However, he tries to teach his players more than basketball.

“Players that come up in my system, they understand everybody is not going to get a scholarship, everybody’s not going to play college basketball, so I’m not just coaching you for the game of basketball, I’m coaching you for the game of life,” he said. “We have guys that are going to be CEOs, managers, owners of businesses and we want to just prepare them for what we call “Manhood” in this world. I think adversity shows a man who he really is.”

One thing coach Smith told his players is to give it all you’ve got.

“Just do your very best and if you’ve done your best then that’s all you can ask for win or lose,” Smith says. “And if you watch Torrey, that’s the way he’s played the game.”

Craig will receive a Finals ring regardless of who wins because he spent time on the Milwaukee Bucks at the beginning of the season.

However, his alma mater is planning a small parade if he wins with the Phoenix Suns.