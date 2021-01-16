S.C. deputies involved in two-county high speed chase that ends in crash

CHESTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Chester County Sherriff’s Deputies say they were involved in a two-county high speed chase along with S.C. Highway Patrol and Chester City Police Department on Saturday morning.

The chase began on S.C. 9 west and went all the way into Union County, S.C. before going back into Chester County and crashing.

Photo of the suspect vehicle following the crash. Credit: Chester County Sheriff’s Office

At a speed of 100 mph, the vehicle turned onto Hardin Strait Road when they lost control of the car, fell off the roadway, hit a tree and flipped over.

Police immediately arrested the driver and the suspect was then transported to the hospital to treat injuries. No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

The driver has not be identified yet and more details will be provided when available.