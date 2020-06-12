S.C. COVID-19 cases spike, officials blame lack of masks, social distancing

FORT MILL, S.C. – Take a walk through downtown Fort Mill and, it seems, the majority of people wearing masks are those required to do so by their boss.

“I’m not going to social distance,” said Jordan Schneider, who says he is not worried “at all” about the virus. “I’m not going to wear a mask. I would actually rather be in a restaurant and in communities where people aren’t doing that. It feels weird when people are doing that.”

But that is what Gov. Henry McMaster and state health officials are urging as the number of COVID-19 cases spikes.

“Many people across the state aren’t social distancing and aren’t avoiding group gatherings,” said South Carolina state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell. “We really need all South Carolinians to take these precautions every day.”

“The ultimate price for this lack of care,” said McMaster, “is death.”

At the same time South Carolina is producing ads touting the state is “open” and “when you’re ready, we’re ready,” on Wednesday health officials announced 528 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths.

Greenville County had the highest number of new cases with 145. York County has the fourth highest with 22.

“I think it was inevitable,” said Melinda Bernard, who was one very few people spotted Thursday wearing a mask. “It was a matter of time before the numbers would spike.”

Bernard says she is taking the virus seriously. She says she has family members who work in hospitals and nursing homes.

“It’s been frightening to hear their experiences,” said Bernard.

For her, wearing a mask is a mild inconvenience if it can help slow the spread.

“This sickness is very serious and I don’t want to hurt anyone,” she said. “I just don’t think most people around here are taking it seriously. I’m not quite sure why. I think that they think the government is trying to control us and they’re just trying to protect us.”

