Local professor explains potential strategy behind Democrats’ calls for Trump’s impeachment

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- What would normally be a quiet day on Capitol Hill erupted in chaos as pro-Trump supporters gathered to protest the congressional count that would confirm Joe Biden as president.

One former Capitol Hill aide described the counting of the electoral votes as a low-key and unceremonious procedure, but this time, it took a violent turn.

Dr. Eric Heberlig, a political science professor at UNC-Charlotte says there’s no historical precedent for what we saw unfold.

“We’ve never had a riot in the house of representatives of citizens breaking through the doors and windows to get in,” he said.

There’s also a growing call from several on the left, including sitting members of the House of Representatives calling for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Given the fact that he only has two weeks left in office, Heberlig says it’s not likely to happen, but he says there is one incentive that’s not being talked about.

“The only reason to do it wouldn’t be to remove him from office, since he’s leaving anyway, but if he’s impeached and convicted, that bars him from running again in the future,” Heberlig said.

The question Americans are left with tonight is what are the next two weeks going to look like?

