Rumors swirl surrounding local election delays, big changes to ballot box this fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Big changes for Charlotte’s fall local elections could be headed this way and it’s all due to census delays.

Local lawmakers have known for few months the census data would be delayed till September, which leaves no time to re-draw the districts that make up our seven city council districts in Charlotte.

The Charlotte City Council is waiting for guidance from lawmakers in Raleigh, but a recent bill in the Senate would give the power to the city council to make the decision to delay certain city elections for a year.

Senate Bill 722 gives the power of delaying local elections to the municipalities.

As for election delays, Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari has some predictions.

“What I want and what I think could happen, which would be the most interesting thing is, there’s a rumor, that Raleigh right now is considering adding into this bill, the ability to allow municipalities not just decide for ourselves on when the election is, but also decide if we want to split up At -large and the Mayor from the districts because remember, the districts are the only ones that have an unconstitutional problem due to the census,” Bokhari said.

Bokhari says if the amendment is added to SB 722, it would give the council the power to delay district races while still moving forward with the Mayor and At-large seats.

“There’s no constitutional problem or problem with the census for At-large people and the Mayor because there are no districts, they run citywide and the city is the city. So there’s a chance that we could be in a spot where we would approve just having an at-large and Mayor race this year.”

With controversy recently surrounding the Charlotte City Council and the Mayor due to the 2040 Comprehensive Plan and the FY 2022 Budget, Bokhari thinks tensions are high between elected officials and the public.

“There’s going to be immense political pressure, when the city and all the citizens here realize the same people that just voted to give themselves raises and voted to put these, these things into the 2040 comp plan, are now going to vote to give themselves an extra year, regardless of if that’s right or wrong decision, I think the pressure is going to be immense,” said Councilman Tariq Bokhari.

Bokhari and Councilman Ed Driggs were the only members of the City Council to vote against giving the Mayor and Council a hefty raise.

“My point to them was, you know, this isn’t designed to be a big salary. It’s not designed to become a career. It’s designed for people as early as our founding fathers all the way up to a city council member in 2021. To do this, to give that to the community at great sacrifice to ourselves, and that’s what keeps it safe,” Bokhari said. “That’s what keeps us not entrenched in the system and making decisions. So we hold on to our job and our salary. So I’m adamantly opposed to giving a raise that might make somebody say, ‘Well, I make this amount now. And if I ran for this office, I can make this amount’, and that’s what they do.”