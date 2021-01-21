Ruling expected in parent’s remote learning lawsuit against CMS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- On Sept. 3, 2020, five parents of children in the Mecklenburg County public school system filed a lawsuit against the Board of Education and the North Carolina Educators Association claiming the suspension of in-person instruction.

The parents, in favor of virtual instruction, claimed mandated remote learning violates the North Carolina Constitution. Specifically, it accused the defendants of failing to take into consideration the education, health and well-being of the students.

The case is still languishing in court experiencing delays including the recusal of a judge whose children were CMS students.

At a hearing last Friday, CMS argued the case be dismissed because the parents do not have legal standing. They assert the suit should be filed under the executive authority of Governor Roy Cooper, who authorized school districts to use remote learning during the pandemic.

Judge Eady-Williams is expected to rule on the dismissal motion this week and will decide one, if she has the authority to rule and two, whether the plaintiffs have fully and properly presented their claims under the law.

“CMS owes a constitutional duty in the state of North Carolina to the students, it doesn’t owe a duty to the teachers, again my mother was a Kindergarten teacher, I’m a product of the public schools, I have friends who are teachers,” said attorney David Redding, who is representing the parent’s pro bono.

The lawsuit claims virtual instruction is more harmful than in-person learning and Redding argues that students are not spreaders. He feels the school is siding with the teachers.

“We believe from what we’ve read that children have a low likelihood of getting covid and if they get it have a low likelihood of spreading it to other people,” Redding said.

He also said that remote instruction hurts all students, not just the named plaintiffs.

“For a lot of children who don’t enjoy the safest of home environments, they’ve lost that buffer or safety net that can catch a child whose in danger of somebody either in the house or in the neighborhood.”

FOX 46 has reached out to the lawyers for the teachers’ association and CMS. They replied saying they do not comment on pending litigation.