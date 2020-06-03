Rowan County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 16-year-old

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Jasmine Brooks was reported missing to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on May 2 by her foster parent.

Brooks was last seen at 280 Knoll View Drive in Salisbury. She is 16 years old, biracial with brown hair, brown eyes. Brooks weighs about 140 pounds, and is 5’ 7” in height.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have followed up on a number of leads, but the teen remains missing at this time.

Brooks did make contact with family members via Facebook on May 21, but no one has heard from her since that time.

Please contact RCSO Detective David Earnahrdt at 704-216-8741 if you have any information on the location of Jasmine Brooks.