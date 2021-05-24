Rowan County fire department asks for property tax increase to provide better pay

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)—The West Rowan Volunteer Fire Department is so short on volunteers they’re asking their County Commissioners to implement a $0.02 property tax increase to pay for part-time firefighters. With only 34 volunteers on their force right now, they are desperate for more help.

“We’ve been volunteering since 1953, when we started, you know, there’s something proud in being a volunteer fire department. But there’s not a handful of us left in this county that don’t have some paid people,” said Fire Chief John Morrison, of West Rowan VFD.

Morrison has been a volunteer firefighter for over 50 years and within that time has seen a lot of changes, but not just within his fire department.

“I knew everybody in this district, we have a district that covers 49 square miles. When I joined, I knew the names of every road we went on, if the directions weren’t too good, you could ask for a name and you knew where they lived. And that’s not the case anymore,” Morrison said.

So as times chance, West Rowan VFD wants to adjust accordingly. Morrison is asking for a property tax increase of two cents for every 100 dollars, and it’s up to the Rowan County Board of Commissioners to give it to them.

“The two pennies on every $100 evaluation they say is nothing,” Morrison said.

Chad Kiser has been a volunteer firefighter for almost 30 years and says getting paid part-time firefighters is vital for their department.

“We’ll need more than two people to fill those positions. It’ll probably end up being somewhere around six to eight people,” Kiser said.

Kiser says the department plans to pay the part-time employees 12 dollars an hour, a competitive rate for the surrounding area. But for the volunteers, the brotherhood within this department will always mean more than a paycheck.

“See, I’ll be 45 in July so 45 years.”

“I’ve known him ever since he was born.”

Not only do these volunteers love each other, but they love their community.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“We stay involved with our community in lots of ways other than when they call 911,” Morrison said.

Even with hundreds of hours of required training, and having to drop everything when they get an emergency call, Tyler Karriker thinks being a volunteer is all worth it.

“Helping people that you grew up with, and knowing where certain roads are, and knowing people who live there, it just, it makes everything have a lot more meaning when it’s when it’s people you know, and giving back to your community. And, you know, it’s, like I said, it’s becoming one of the things it’s harder and harder and harder to find nowadays, but there’s always and always will be something rewarding about being a volunteer,” Karriker said.

The Rowan County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on June 7th to discuss their budget, which includes the tax increase for the part-time firefighters. Morrison says so far there has been no public opposition.