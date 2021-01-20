Rowan County deputies search for suspects who brutally beat 93-year-old man

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A 93-year-old Salisbury man was brutally beaten by home invaders while he was taking his dog out. Now, deputies are searching for whoever is behind the attack.

This is the third home invasion just like this in the our area in the last month.

The crime happened last night along Little Crane Cove in Salisbury at the home of a man who neighbors say gives back to his community.

What’s odd about the home invasion case here in Rowan County is where it happened. Deputies say the suspects were able to overcome a massive fence and beat 93-year-old Thomas Eller while he was walking his dog.

The area just off Little Crane Cove in Rowan County sits along one of the branches of High Rock Lake and this home is one that no one ever expected to be the scene of a crime.

“The way that it’s there at the end, the fencing up there, the security, it’s all caught us off guard,” neighbor Ralph Heckman said.

Heckman lives on the street and just down the road from 93-year-old Thomas Eller’s home.

When FOX went by there, deputies were still on scene. They say it was late Tuesday night when they say they got a 911 call from Eller.

Eller reportedly told deputies that he had stepped out to walk his dog just before midnight when two men in masks came up, started beating and kicking him and asking for the location of his safe. Eller said he didn’t have one.

The case has many in the neighborhood scratching their heads and asking ‘why here and why Eller?’ He’s a well-known figure in Rowan County, known for his charity.

“Makes me wonder if they came by water, because a lot of homes have water access,” Heckman said.

Eller’s case though, is the third home invasion that’s happened in the last month in our area.

York County had two home invasion cases over the holidays involving elderly people that died within weeks of the attacks.

In this Rowan County case deputies say Eller does have serious injuries and is still in the hospital.

“It’s really surprised all of us that live here in this neighborhood,” Heckman said.

FOX 46 has been told Eller had gashes to his head and mouth, lost two of his teeth in the attack, and has a bruise on his brain. Deputies want to know who is behind the attack. If you have any information, call the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.