Rowan County announces second COVID-19 death

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A second person who tested positive for COVID-19 in Rowan County has died from complications, according to health officials. 

On Monday the County Health Department confirmed that a second patient who tested positive for COVID-19 passed away.

The patient was already in the high-risk category due to their age and was experiencing serious illness prior to death. 

The Health Department says the individual’s passing may not be related to them having coronavirus.

