Rowan County announces second COVID-19 death

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A second person who tested positive for COVID-19 in Rowan County has died from complications, according to health officials.

PREVIOUS REPORT: NEW COVID-19 DEATH REPORTED IN ROWAN COUNTY

The patient was already in the high-risk category due to their age and was experiencing serious illness prior to death.

The Health Department says the individual’s passing may not be related to them having coronavirus.