Rotting tree threatening to destroy home; woman fighting HOA to take it down

With multiple visible holes, it’s easy to see the tree behind Victoria Brodetsky’s house isn’t healthy.

“I’m surprised that it’s still up. It’s not a question if it’s going to go down, it’s a question of when. I haven’t been able to use my yard since I’ve discovered this tree. I’m afraid to let the kids out, I’m afraid to come out myself,” Brodetsky said.

Brodetsky says she’s reached out to her HOA multiple times to get the tree, which is on the other side of the fence, cut down. Her fear is that if it’s not taken out, it could end of crashing down on her fence or even worse her children or pets.

“They kept asking me to climb over the fence and tie a ribbon around it. Then to mark it with a spray marker, and then to send them picture and to do all this leg work,” Brodetsky said.

After multiple calls and pleas, she says she finally got the HOA to agree to send in their landscaper. When the landscaper took a look at the tree, he said it needed to come down right away. The landscaper then reportedly told Brodetsky, he would need to bring a tree service in and needed to get estimates

“They are telling me that the debris behind the fence, that they noticed that there is debris and that I am to be held responsible for it. I explained to them that I had just moved in here 3 months ago. This is obviously very old. I have provided them with receipts for the tree removal and the clean-up removal of my yard that included the wood chipper, getting it all out not just tossing it over the fence,” Brodetsky said.

Brodetsky says she’s tired of getting the run around and for the fee she pays for the HOA services, she feels one tree shouldn’t be this big of a problem.

“To me, I see that they are putting our lives on the line while trying to save a buck. If I could take care of this tree myself I would but I can’t touch it, it’s not on my property,” Brodetsky said.

FOX 46 Charlotte has reached out to the HOA about the issue and are waiting for their response, to see why it’s taking so long to remove the tree.

