Ross Stores to add 700 new jobs in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Commerce announced this week that Ross Stores will invest $68 million over the next five years in its distribution and warehousing operations in York County, adding about 700 new jobs to the area.

“Today’s announcement is another big win for South Carolina,” state Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt said in a released statement on Tuesday. “Ross Stores, Inc.’s decision to further invest in our state shows how critical good transportation infrastructure is in attracting investments that create jobs. Congratulations to Ross and York County on this exciting news.”

Ross has a considerable presence already in both the Fort Mill and Rock Hill areas. The coming investment will take place in Rock Hill.

Ross is an off-price apparel and home fashion company. Founded in 1982, the company has more than 1,800 retail locations.

