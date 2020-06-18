Ross clothing store bringing hundreds of jobs to Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- COVID-19 has been tough on the retail business, but that’s apparently not the case for Ross. The discount clothing store is bringing hundreds of jobs to Rock Hill and South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is calling it another win for the state’s economy.

Ross is already visible in Rock HIll with retail stores and a large distribution center on Galleria Boulevard. There’s also another distribution center located nearby in Fort Mill.

In total, Ross employs more than two thousand people in York County and now, they plan to expand their warehouse operations, adding 700 new jobs.

The $68 million investment will likely take place at the Rock Hill warehouse over the next five years. City Mayor John Gettys released a statement, saying:

“Ross Stores, Inc. Brought significant investment and jobs to Rock Hill when they located here in 2013, and I’m thrilled to know our community has served them well. We look forward to working with them on expansion efforts and bringing more jobs and opportunity to the people of Rock Hill.”

Again, these jobs are going to be added over the next five years but FOX 46 checked the Ross website today and there are already a handful of jobs available.