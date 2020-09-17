Rosh Hashanah services, celebrations move online amid pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Jewish New Year celebration, Rosh Hashanah, is just days away.

The holiday starts on Friday and end Sunday night, but celebrations will be a little different this year because of the pandemic.

Temple Beth El is hosting all of its High Holy Day celebrations online this year.

Rabbi Asher Knight tells FOX 46 it’s amazing how far we’ve come in six months. In Spring, it was revolutionary to hold Passover services online in the spring. Now, online services have become a second habit.

“In synagogue we gather together and we take the time to pray and to reflect on the year that’s passed and to consider our lives and how we want to live in the year ahead,” Rabbi Knight said.

Usually thousands of people come together to pray during Rosh Hashanah, but 2020 has been anything but usual.

“In a religious community people really want to be together,” Rabbi Knight said. “Everyone desires being in person and being together, and hugging and eating together, and celebrating together and doing the things that we do in community together.”

But he says that’s just not possible to do right now. He says while there’s a longing for the community to come together after six months apart, people appreciate and acknowledge that it should only be done when it’s healthy and safe to do so.

“People are gathering together for socially distanced meals. There are peoples who are gathering together for little watch parties who are going to gather in socially distanced ways even sitting together outside and gathering together for watch parties.”

Rabbi Knight says people have to manage expectations and he’s encouraging the community to create memorable experiences at home.

“This is an opportunity to do some soul work of the season. To reflect on the year that has passed, to imagine the year ahead and the kind of people that we want to be as we lean towards, hopefully, a sweet and healthy new year.”

Temple Beth El made their online service a simple click away. He says there is a bright future ahead, it just requires each of us doing the work.

