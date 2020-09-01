Roof Above partnerships help preserve more than 300 affordable housing units in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- As rent prices continue to increase in Charlotte, Roof Above, a local organization that helps the homeless, has partnered with several local businesses to preserve more than 300 affordable housing units in east Charlotte.

Roof Above says as the city grows, properties that were once affordable for low-income families have been replaced with more upscale homes and apartments.

Charlotte faces a deficit of at least 34,000 affordable housing units, primarily needed for families making 60 percent or less than the city’s median income.

That’s why through public-private partnerships, Roof Above was able to purchase HillRock Estates on 23 acres near Kilborne Drive in a $50 million deal. Through deed restrictions, they will ensure the apartments remain affordable for at least 27 years for households earning below the city’s median income.

Two Charlotte families anonymously donated $5 million–the largest single private gift Roof Above has ever received– and a gift of $2 million. Additional donations totaled $1 million.

Atrium Health also provided a $5 million low-interest loan in exchange for the use of 50 apartments over time to house Atrium workers in need of assistance.

“Investing in affordable housing for the communities we are privileged to serve – including essential workers within our Atrium Health family – is an important and meaningful part of fulfilling our mission to provide health, hope and healing,” Atrium Health CEO Eugene Woods said.

Bellweather Enterprise and the City of Charlotte Housing Trust Fund provided loans, and a grant of $600,000 from Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) and rounded out the funding for the project.

“We are so grateful for our corporate, philanthropic and government partners in this innovative

solution that will provide housing for so many individuals and families,’’ said Roof Above CEO Liz ClasenKelly. “HillRock Estates embodies the kind of bold thinking we had in mind last year when we merged Urban Ministry Center and Men’s Shelter of Charlotte to form a single, more impactful organization.”

Roof Above says they stepped in to buy HillRock Estates as re-devlopment in the area was beginning to drive up rent.

They say at least 75 of the 341 units will be designated for individuals who have experienced long-term homelessness, and Mecklenburg County will provide funding for on-site services to help those tenants maintain their housing.

