Ron Rivera officially cancer-free, daughter announces

Washington head coach Ron Rivera arrives for practice wearing a face mask, at the team’s NFL football training facility, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera is now cancer-free, according to a tweet sent out by his daughter.

In the tweet, Courtney Rivera thanked everyone for their love and prayers, saying that her dad and mom, Stephanie, left the hospital today with the coach “officially cancer free!”

Thank you all for the love and prayers ❤️💛 just got off the phone with mom and dad leaving the hospital @RiverboatRonHC is officially cancer free!!! https://t.co/zxHls7WV7g — Courtney Rivera (@NFL2Ucla) January 28, 2021

Rivera was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma back in August 2020 and had been undergoing chemotherapy treatment for several weeks. At the time he was diagnosed, the cancer was classified as “very treatable and curable” because it was discovered at an early stage.

Throughout the season, Rivera never missed a game. He was seen multiple times being tended to on the sidelines and even received an IV in Week 3 against the Eagles.

His final treatment was back on Oct. 26, 2020.

Rivera and the Panthers parted ways towards the end of the 2019 season. Rivera was known in Charlotte for his charitable donations and support, including the Humane Society.

Congratulations to the coach!!