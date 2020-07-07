Rock Hill’s anti-racism mural attracts crowds

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Over the weekend, residents of Rock Hill came together to create street art that reads, “No Room For Racism.”

The word art is expected to be a permanent fixture on West White Street. It’s located outside of The Mercantile building.

The mural comes after neighboring cities, like Charlotte and Raleigh, had similar artwork placed on its streets.

The goal of these murals is to raise awareness about social injustice. Communities have been coming together, nationwide, to create them, following the killing of George Floyd.

Rock Hill’s mural also honors past civil rights activists. The last few letters of the street art have the faces of the Friendship Nine stenciled within them.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

The Friendship Nine was a group of African-American men who staged a sit-in at a segregated lunch counter in Rock Hill in 1961 and were jailed because of it.