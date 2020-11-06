Rock Hill woman in jail after video shows her pickup, slam dog on leash

ROCK HILL, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- People across the Carolinas and even further were outraged after video surfaced of a woman brutally abusing her dog.

Ring video appears to show 28-year-old Jessica McCampbell snatching her dog in the air by it’s leash and slamming it to the ground. Police tell FOX 46 that tonight, McCampbell, is in jail.

The abuse happened Monday, but police learned about it Tuesday when they received the video along with an inundation of calls, posts and messages from across the country.

“It’s a good thing that they’re not alone because people are always watching, someone always has a camera. So, it keeps people to stay in check, at least we hope it would,” Mary Beth Knapp with the York County Humane Society said.

With what’s she charged with, McCampbell could be fined a $1,000 and spend 90 days in jail.

Knapp, who is the Chairman of the York County Humane Society, is proud of the progress being made to prosecute animal abusers.

“It’s good when people actually see something, say something. When it’s out of whack, say something don’t just look the other way because behind closed doors who knows what was happening to that dog.”

Knapp says pet owners who are depressed or frustrated with life or their pet should seek help.

“You have the responsibility of caring vet wise for your pet, legally wise for your pet, and then of course love, stability and attention. And in that scenario, just going back to that little clip, it looked like she was seriously frustrated.”

York County Animal Control says the dog is being held as evidence and is currently not up for adoption.

