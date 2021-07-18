Rock Hill vigil celebrates John Lewis’ legacy one year after death

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A candlelight vigil and march to remember Representative John Lewis took place in Downtown Rock Hill on the one-year anniversary of his death.

Organizers say they hosted the event to remember the civil rights activist and to bring awareness to many of the things he fought for like ending police brutality and protecting voting rights

The fight continues for equality and voting rights as people in Rock Hill remember the legacy of Lewis. Pamela Foxx was one person who filled the sidewalk of downtown and marched to First Citizens Bank on Main Street.

It’s where 21-year-old Lewis and other freedom rider activists were severely beaten by a mob in 1961 for sitting interracially on a bus during segregation, the bank used to be a bus stop.

“We’ve got to keep our democracy; we’ve got to keep our rights to vote. And we can’t allow people to make it too hard to vote,” Foxx said.

Natasha McNeil is with the group Mom’s Against Racism. She organized the event along with the York County SC Democratic Party.

There was live music, guest speakers, and local leaders who came out.

“In many ways, the fight continues. But we are able to reflect on the good and the bad right here in our backyard in Rock Hill,” McNeil said. ”Although it was a bit overwhelming, I feel that it was an honor and humbling experience to be able to pay tribute to such a notable civil rights activist.”

The event comes after a controversial video shows Rock Hill Police arresting two brothers following a traffic stop late last month. Charges have been dismissed for one of them and an officer was fired and charged with assault and battery.

The video has since gone viral and its incidents like that McNeil says Lewis risked his life standing up against.

“It’s incumbent upon us as citizens to make sure that these things are in place so that if it doesn’t happen again and when things do happen, because they will, that we know what that process looks like to hold folks accountable as well as make sure justice is served,” McNeil said.

The event also promoted the For the People Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, and DC Statehood. They are all proposals by Lewis for equal justice for all and are being considered by U.S lawmakers right now. More than 140 events were hosted around the nation for Lewis.