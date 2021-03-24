Rock Hill unveils mural downtown that welcomes everyone to the city

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Rock Hill Community Relations Council unveiled a painted mural on Caldwell Street in Downtown Rock Hill that reads “Rock Hill For All”.

Carlo Dawson, President of the Council, says they partnered with the York County Arts Council and reached out for five mural artists to get the project done.

“We believe that Rock Hill is a Rock Hill for everyone,” Dawson says. “We believe that it’s a charge that we really continue to fight that good fight to make sure Rock Hill is a place where everyone feels welcomed.”

When Nanci Ostrosky turned down on the street, she noticed the road looked a little different.

“I turned the corner and I’m like what is this? I haven’t been here in a while.. in a year.”

She says she thought it was a Black Lives Matter mural but once she got out of the car she realized it was something for the city.

“And I just love that it’s about inclusiveness and about diversity and acceptance,” Ostrosky says. “I feel like we don’t have enough of that today.”

Ostrosky is a teacher from Columbia, S.C., and says during the heightened Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, she made sure all her students knew they were loved.

“I tell them that not everybody looks at somebody’s heart and that’s what we should all be doing,” she said.

Dawson says that’s the purpose of the mural.

“Its about diverse backgrounds, so you’ll see different types of people, you’ll see children who are even apart of the mural you’ll always see different religions that are represented. And just what we envision: Rock Hill is for everyone.”

Everyone, including Shaira and Flora Belle decided to take pictures on the mural.

“It’s also like a welcoming art mural for me because you know with the news right now with Asians hate.. so, it’s a good one, it’s nice,” Flora Belle Seleril says.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Seleril recently moved to Rock Hill. She says she’s an artist and that’s what drew her to the mural.

“For me, I feel like more welcomed as an Asian with that kinds of mural and stuff,” Shaira Cabting says.

Dawson says she hopes this message lasts even after the mural fades away.

“Just making sure that even for future generations that our children and our grandchildren know that they’re growing up in a city where they don’t have to wonder, ‘do I feel welcomed?’,” Dawson said. “Yes, you do indeed feel welcomed in Rock Hill.”