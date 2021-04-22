Rock Hill soon to establish Citizen’s Review Board

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- If you have a concern in Rock Hill, you now have a group of people to report that concern to and lean on. The Citizen’s Review Board is almost up and running. It was put together last year following the death of George Floyd.

In about a month, the board will be available for people who have complaints against Rock Hill police officers.

For the last eight years, the NAACP has been asking the City of Rock Hill for a Citizens Review Board. They were denied several times.

It came about after neighbors in the community felt like their complaints weren’t being heard. Now, that’s about to change.

“But after the death of George Floyd, we felt that this would be a prime opportunity to try again and we seized that momentum,” said Dr. Norma Gray, the President of the Rock Hill NAACP.

It wasn’t created because of any direct police related issue in Rock Hill.

“Other than making sure everyone in Rock Hill, all the people in Rock Hill believe that we have a voice and have confidence in how things are,” said Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys.

That voice will come from eight members who were selected by the City Council.

“The three major functions of this Citizen’s Review Board is to one, help citizens who do have a complaint with the Rock Hill Police Department, find it less intimidating to file that complaint.”

Dr. Gray says the complaint form on the city’s website is hard to find and filing a complaint in person is scary as well.

“Secondly, it is to build community trust and provide transparency.”

Mayor Gettys says it’s all about community and relationships.

“That’s engaging as many people in our community as we can in as many roles as we can,” Gettys said. “That’s having relationships both within the police department and the police department and the community and members of the community and making sure that when things happen–and we know things are going to happen, we live in a world where things happen–that we can all trade on our relationships. I think the events of last few weeks in rock hill are proof that that is the way to go forward.”

There are eight members on the board including a captain with the police department. He’s there to explain police policy and regulations.

The NAACP says they plan to do ride alongs and even see how officers are trained so they can see where they’re coming from when dealing with the community.