Rock Hill sisters work with business owner to keep ‘Community Fridge’ stocked

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Two young sisters and a Rock Hill business owner are taking it upon themselves to make sure no one goes hungry through what they’re calling ‘The Community Fridge.’

The community fridge has been in Rock Hill for two weeks now. All you have to do is walk up and get what you need with no questions asked.

“Ms. Brittany gets stuff done really fast, and so we told her about it and she did it,” sisters Aubrey and Amelia

Brittany Kelly, owner of The Mercantile, made the Community Fridge idea come to life. It’s filled with free food, water and milk. There’s even some items for your furry friends.

“I’m so thankful for that because we don’t have no food, we don’t have nothing to eat. So God really gave us a blessing,” said William, someone who has received items from the fridge.

“It’s just been amazing to see everyone come through, and it’s not just for people in need either. If you want to try something different and don’t want to spend your money to try a different vegetable, come try it. You know leave something and take something,” Kelly said.

The Mercantile has been able to keep track of how many people use this community fridge through these cameras and which items are in popular demand.

“Lunchmeat, peanut butter and jelly, eggs, milk. Just think if they’re cooking. So we get a lot of spaghetti and sausage,” Kelly said.

The fridge is available to anyone and has served more than 117 people, but the goal is to get more donations and fridges in the county.

“I love it! I would like to get one in York. I want more of these. I think this is so valid in a time where people are going through so many things,” one Rock Hill neighbor told FOX 46.

