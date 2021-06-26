Rock Hill sees big turnout in first-ever Pride Festival

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Celebrations are happening this weekend in Rock Hill for the city’s first-ever Pride Festival.

Organizers are hoping to inspire inclusion as more than 2,000 people have attended events. For the first time ever, Rock Hill is celebrating pride with a festival.

Daniel Vicario was part of a Tik Tok challenge at Fountain Park. He stays in Charlotte but has a husband who lives in Rock Hill and says the ride festival opens the door of inclusion and progress. Something he says hasn’t been the case for some who are part of the LGBTQ community.

“It feels really nice to be able to come back here and kind of feel more welcome,” Vicario said. “This kind of shows that there are safe and welcoming spaces all over. It’s not just in like the big urban centers.”

Brittany Durham and Dierra Whitlock make up the group the Stud Duo. They recently became Tic Tok famous with the song called The Walk. People of all ages and races learned the dance from them for a chance to win 300 dollars.

“We just want to bring people together as you see, man, the crowd is diverse back there. So it isn’t just like one type of people, you know,” Durham said. “The city is growing and you know, first annual pride man I’m excited.”

The pride fest has drawn thousands of people to its events so far and organizers like Brittany Kelly who owns The Mercantile on West White Street, are hoping it grows bigger in the future.

She says for the first time it has given the LGBTQ community some uplifting support and a safe space for them to feel normal. Despite the many challenges she says are still ahead, she’s overwhelmed with the support from the community.

“What we want to normalize what being different looks like,” Kelly said. “We are just hoping to push our love for inclusivity and progress in this town and make sure that we are rock hill for all and that everyone is seen and heard.”

