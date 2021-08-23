Rock Hill Schools superintendent resigns during board meeting

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Rock Hill Schools superintendent Dr. Bill Cook stepped down and announced his resignation at Monday’s school board meeting.

The decision came just a week after the school year began. He has been the superintendent since 2018.

The board unanimously approved to let him out of his contract early.

“There’s simply no adequate words to express my gratitude to the amazing district staff,” he said during the meeting.

Dr. John Jones will take over as interim superintendent.

