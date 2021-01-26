Rock Hill rallies around families of murdered teens

ROCK HILL, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- More than 100 people gathered Tuesday night at Fountain Park in Rock Hill to support the families of two teens killed on Saturday night.

Zyon Minton, 17, and Digarian Foster, 18, died this weekend when police say someone walked up to the teens and opened fire.

“We knew people loved him but you could see it in the numbers,” said Minton’s aunt, Tanaudra Gordon.

Those who gathered shared the microphone and memories of Minton.

“No one should have to bury their child. It just hurts bad,” said Antwon Minton about what happened to his oldest child.

“They took something really great from me,” Minton said.

The rally happened Tuesday because of Maurice Sutter. He’s a community activist in Rock Hill and has organized similar events to support families going through tragedies.

“With Rock Hill being so small if anyone knows anything you have to say something. We need to come together for the family,” said Sutter.

Minton’s teacher from South Point High School grabbed the microphone to share stories about her student. Brandi Miller says she just needed to be around people who knew what she was going through.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“I got to see that kid go from skipping my class to coming in every day, on time and doing his work,” Miller said fighting back tears. She shared hugs with her students in the crowd.

As investigators continue to push forward, loved ones are calling for the violence to stop.

“I’m sorry for my loss and the other family’s loss and the person who did this should just turn yourself in,” said Minton.

If you have any information or tips that might help investigators contact Rock Hill Police.