Rock Hill arrests could be tied to Cabarrus County homicide, authorities say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two arrests made in South Carolina on Wednesday could be connected to a homicide that took place in Cabarrus County, according to local authorities.

Both Rock Hill police officers and Cabarrus County deputies assisted in the two arrests Wednesday.

Rock Hill Police said they received a call to assist Cabarrus County in locating a suspect vehicle related to a homicide.

A Rock Hill officer spotted the suspects traveling in an SUV on Crawford Road, and a short time later the occupants jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Rock Hill residents Hassan Burkett, 20, and Elijah McKnight, 20, were both taken into custody a short time later, police said. They’ve so far been charged with possession of a stolen pistol.

Details on the actual homicide have not yet been released. This is a developing story and we will have more as it comes into the FOX 46 newsroom.

