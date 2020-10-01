Rock Hill mother sentenced in death of 2-year-old son

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Rock Hill mother has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to homicide by child abuse and two counts of unlawful neglect of a child.

Lakeisha Jackson was arrested in 2018 after her 2-year-old son was discovered dead inside a Rock Hill home. It was determined two other children were present when the toddler died, police said.

On April 24, 2018, Rock Hill Police and EMS responded to a home on Williams Street where it was reported that 2-year-old Miguel was not breathing. The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene by a York County coroner.

Jackson’s partner, identified as Bruce Williams, was also arrested and accused of using physical force on his son, knowing that it would likely cause death given the child’s fragile condition.

According to Detective Britney May with the Rock Hill Police Department, Jackson and Williams said Miguel accidentally drowned in the bathtub at the Royal Regency Inn, a hotel on Riverview Road in Rock Hill. They did not seek medical help for the child for at least two hours.

Williams admitted that he used drugs at the hotel and stated that Jackson smoked marijuana.

Authorities said Jackson will receive credit for the time she has served since her arrest.

