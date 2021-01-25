Rock Hill mayor pushing for more vaccines

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Rock Hill Community Vaccination Clinic served 540 doses on Friday. Now, Mayor John Getty says he believes Rock Hill should get more.

“We want more. We want to get more shots in more arms. So it all about how do you get in people’s ear and let them know that it would be a good thing to send them to Rock Hill versus somewhere else in the state,” Mayor Getty said.

Getty says he sent several emails to state officials asking for 3,000 doses rather than the 2,000 the city is slated to receive.

Rock Hill Deputy City manager Jimmy Bagley says he believes this community clinic could transform into a regional clinic.

“All the Mayors in our area have already reached out to say hey, we’re sending our people here,” Bagley said.

The problem is this clinic won’t know how many doses they’ll receive until maybe one or two days beforehand.

“We were able to schedule Tuesday just because we knew what we had on hand last week

that we hadn’t taken out of the deep freeze, but after Tuesday we don’t have any more vaccine,” Bagley said. “Now Piedmont was supposed to receive a shipment today, once I talk to them this afternoon I’ll know if we can run the clinic Wednesday and Thursday. Its all driven by that.”

They have to see how many doses they have allocated before they can post any appointments