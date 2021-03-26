Rock Hill man sees ‘pending’ status 373 days after applying for unemployment

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A local man says he was left without work because of the pandemic and has been waiting for unemployment benefits for more than a year.

He filed for benefits as soon as he was put out of work, but 373 days later, his application is still pending.

Photos show one of the happiest days in the Kitts family. The last year, it’s been one of the only times David and Tyrell have been really happy.

“We just got married in December,” Tyrell said. “We got together in December of 2019. That’s when we met each other and started hanging out a whole lot.”

Then tragedy the newlyweds.

“He moved in in April, so right after he got laid off.”

Tyrell says he lost his job at Denny’s in March 2020 due to the pandemic, but it’s March 2021 and he hasn’t received any unemployment checks.

“It’s terrible. We’ve been trying to move for a year. We can’t move, we can’t take care of our debts,” Tyrell said.

And all they can do is check the North Carolina department of employment security website.

“Nothing has changed. We just don’t see it going anywhere,” he said.

Tyrell’s unemployment status has said pending for over 365 days.

“They automatically declined him for benefits when he first applied. His PUA (pandemic unemployment assistance) was set for March 29, 2020 and his UI (unemployment insurance) was set for March 15, 2020,” said Tyrell.

David says they’ve reapplied several times.

“They just keep telling us to call back in 45 days.”

But the couple says they’ll keep trying.

“He’s been doing applications left and right interviews left and right, I’m sure something will come available soon. If we both get into good full-time employment like that and have that steady paycheck, probably wouldn’t take a month to get us back on our feet.”