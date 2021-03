ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police in Rock Hill are searching for a man who went missing more than a week ago.

Sean Patrick Dusing has been missing since Feb. 21. According to police, he was last seen riding a yellow TREK bicycle and wearing a puffy green jacket.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

No additional information has been provided at this time. If you have seen Dusing, you are asked to call Rock Hill Police immediately.