Rock Hill man accused of shooting at ex-girlfriend’s feet as she tried to exchange belongings

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Rock Hill man is accused of shooting near his ex-girlfriend’s feet and at her vehicle’s window as she tried to exchange belongings at his home.

The violent incident occurred around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 in the 100 block of Tom Street.

According to Rock Hill Police, officers arrived at the scene for reports of gunshots being fired in the area. As they got to the home, a woman said her ex-boyfriend, Rontay Hemphill, 39, fired a gun near her during an argument. The woman told officers she had stopped by the home to return items and collect some of her own as the relationship was now over.

The woman told officers Hemphill was angry that she stopped by and pulled out a handgun before firing at her feet. She said he fired two more shots, one at her feet and one in the air before she walked to her car to leave. As she was doing so, she said Hemphill walked over grabbing her throat before firing one more shot damaging her vehicle’s back window.

Hemphill was located by officers at his home nearby.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Rock Hill Police said, based on the information provided and visible damage to the woman’s vehicle, Hemphill arrested and charged with assault, first-degree battery, discharging a firearm within city limits, unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent offense, malicious damage to personal property, and pointing and presenting a firearm.

The handgun used during this incident was also recovered by Rock Hill Police.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE: