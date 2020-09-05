Rock Hill man accused of exposing, fondling self in front of women at local greenway

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A man is behind bars, accused of exposing himself to women along a Rock Hill greenway during a summer concert.

Thursday nights at the Anne Springs Close greenway are concert nights, and last week, police say one woman got a whole lot more than just an earful.

She saw a man exposing and fondling himself in public.

“My reaction was ill. That’s disgusting,” neighbor Shelly McLean said.

McLean lives right down the road from that suspect, Mark McCray.

“The fact that we have someone like that living that close to us, in a quiet neighborhood, it’s disturbing,” she said.

Fort Mill police say the victims in this case, were adult women. McCray was reportedly not caught once, but twice. First, by a woman who reported what she saw to greenway staff and then a second time by a greenway employee, in his car, in the parking lot.

In both cases, the women say they saw everything.

Police ultimately found him in a t-shirt and underwear and he denied he did anything wrong, but when he was asked for his ID, the police report says he went for his pants, which were in his passenger seat.

McCray was arrested a short time after. He lives in Rock Hill and his neighbors were dumbfounded, and worried for the families here.

“We have kids that run up and down the street every day,” McClean said.

Right now, neighbors say they don’t feel comfortable seeing him.

“Me, as a women, I don’t want to ever have to experience that,” McClean said. “Some people may think it’s funny, but it is traumatizing to us.”

McCray is being held at the York County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

FOX 46 did run a quick background check on McCray. He has no record of any previous arrests in the Carolinas.

