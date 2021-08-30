Rock Hill looking to redevelop Southside of city with tax incentive

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Rock Hill City Council is looking to redevelop the Southside of Rock Hill.

“We are in a food desert. No one has a grocery store within a 1-mile radius of where they live in the southside of town,” Councilwoman Nikita Jackson said.

Councilwoman Jackson is one of the councilmembers over the Southside of Rock Hill.

She says the council is looking to redevelop the area with a $225 million Tax Infrastructure Financing, TIF, bond.

“So just having the simple pleasures of having a grocery store in our community will have a tremendous impact on people’s everyday life. You won’t have to go over to Dave Lyle Blvd or go to Newport to go to Walmart,” she told FOX 46 in a phone interview.

The council will make the Southside a TIF district like Fountain Park.

“The TIF is created for when new development comes into the area, we can help incentivize them by providing the infrastructure that is going to be needed for the new development that’s going to come.”

Jackson says it’ll provide things like water, sewer, gutter, and sidewalks – things that could offset the cost for an incoming developer.

The tax revenue generated from any new, fully operational development will in return be used to pay off the TIF debt – costing the taxpayers nothing.

“We’re looking to attract all types of businesses that are beneficial to the community such as a dry cleaner over in our area. We have to go to Cherry Road or go to Heckle. We’re looking to encourage a restaurant to come to our side of town. We would love to have something new and different on our side of town as well that we can enjoy.”

The Southside is considered the low-income part of the city, but Jackson ensures that’s not the mindset of the people.

Jackson says for years the folks on the Southside have been sayings there’s been little economic growth and development in their area.

Commercial development would be beneficial to their everyday life.

“This is actually a community-driven effort. We’re now seeing where there’s some movement and traction, we just need for everybody to get on board and say the Southside of Rock Hill is next.”

“We heard from citizens on the Southside for over 30, 35 years saying that there has not been much economic growth and development in the Southside. Its needed economic growth and development. We have North Central Family Medicine who has put $7.1 million dollars into their organization to provide health care to the underserved and uninsured population on the southside,” she told FOX 46.

This is a topic Jackson ran on during her campaign for a seat on the city council. She says she’s excited to see it come to fruition.

There will be a meeting tomorrow at Clinton College at 1 p.m to further discuss the redevelopment plan for South Rock Hill.

To attend, you must register and fill out the COVID survey.