Rock Hill family fighting to keep land amid Panthers practice facility project

ROCK HILL, N.C.- A Rock Hill woman is fighting to keep her family’s land as the plans for the Panthers new headquarters proceed.

The land is caught up in a deal between Rock Hill leaders and the Carolina Panthers for the team’s new headquarters.

The great-grandmother is hoping elected leaders will listen to her instead of a billionaire.

“I’m thinking they’re going to have a fight if they take my land because I’m not going to give it up easy,” Millie Garrison said.

The 92-year-old says she’s ready to take on the billionaire owner of the Carolina Panthers, David Tepper, to keep her family’s land.

“This has been my home and this is where I want to pass away at,” she told FOX 46.

Millie’s family has owned acres and acres of land off Sturgis Road in Rock Hill almost dating back to WWII.

They were devastated when they found out the land is part of a major project off I-77 near Cherry Road to build a new practice facility and headquarters for the Carolina Panthers and a sports and entertainment venue.

“I fight for my family. I’m the one getting emotional, but it just was wrong it shouldn’t be this way in America.”

York County, the City of Rock Hill, and Rock Hill School District funds would go to $225 million worth of Panthers project infrastructure, according to the county.

On Tuesday night, the Rock Hill planning commission is set to decide on site plans.

“I don’t feel like I have a voice at all at this point.”

Millie’s granddaughter wanted to pass down the home and land to her daughter, four generations living on the property.

“It felt settled. This was where I was going to live until I’m 93.”

But the family fears the government could just take the land as part of the Panthers project or tax it so high that they won’t be able to stay here.

Millie is worried about what’s to come.

“I love the country and I like living down next to where the river is and I don’t care too much for city life.”

The planning commission met Tuesday night where they approved the first phase of the Panthers practice site plan. Rock Hill City Council could vote on site plans at its May 26 meeting. The site organizers also have to finish the final step in the rezoning process.