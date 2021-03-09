Rock Hill Council decides not to enforce city mask mandate

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- City leaders in Rock Hill decided not to enforce the mask mandate. That decision came just days after Governor Henry McMaster said the state would not enforce mask-wearing as well.

It was a discussion that lasted more than 45 minutes of how the Governor’s recent executive order affects local city ordinances.

Folks in Rock Hill enjoyed a sunny 73° day on Tuesday hanging out and shopping at local stores with their masks on, but as of Monday night, they won’t be forced to wear them in food and retail businesses.

The Rock Hill City council voted 4-3 to suspend the enforcement of the eight-month-long mask ordinance.

Tyrone Colvin says that doesn’t matter because we’re still in a pandemic.

“I would still recommend people to be cautious and take the proper precautions and still wear your mask around people until we’re all the way out of it,” he said.

Councilman John Black III says he started the discussion during the meeting because of the governor’s March 5th executive order regarding face coverings.

“One of the big things that was on the last page of the order in the general provisions it does say ‘if or to the extent that any political subdivision in this state seeks to adopt or force a local rule, ordinance, stipulation, regulation or restrictions that conflicts with this order, this order shall supersede the print of any such local order, rule, regulation or other restrictions.”

Rock Hill City Attorney Paul Dillingham told the council that the Governor’s order did a lot of things to undercut the legal basis upon which the existing order stands.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“Primarily what the governor did was change the mandate for restaurants. He changed the mandate to a recommendation,” Dillingham said.

Dillingham says elsewhere in the same order, the Governor says any city ordinance that disagrees or contradicts his order is not enforceable and is not lawful.

In the last 30 days, South Carolina’s new COVID case numbers have trended downward prompting the Governor to lift the mandate. Council woman Nikita Jackson says she understands the reasoning but its still too early.

“We have citizens who fear going out for health reasons, we have people who have died.”

The council will hold a formal discussion at its next meeting to hear comments from the public before any changes are made to the mask mandate itself.