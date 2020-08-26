Rock Hill City Council votes to extend mask mandate until October

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Rock Hill City Council has voted to extend their mask mandate until October.

New data in South Carolina shows communities where masks are required continue to see a slower rate of COVID-19 cases compared to those without mask requirements.

The SC Department of Health came down with the measurements Tuesday, saying communities with mask ordinances have seen a 44 percent greater decrease in total number of cases compared to those without a mandate.

A spokesperson for the city tells FOX 46 that the Council voted to keep the ordinance on masks in place for another 60 days, until Oct. 23.

Rock Hill City Council could vote to end it early or extend it indefinitely until they choose to terminate it.

The ordinance requires face coverings within the Rock Hill City limits when people are inside City facilities, when using driving public or commercial transportation, and inside any retail or food service establishment.

900 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in SC today. 18 people have died from the virus and more than 1,000 people are currently in the hospital–with 261 of those patients in the ICU.

Overall, however, the state is seeing a downward trend of daily new cases.

