Rock Hill City Council votes for mask mandate, questions how far to go with enforcement

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Coronavirus cases continue to increase in York County and on Monday, Rock Hill city leaders issued a mask mandate requiring everyone to cover their faces in public.

It means people can’t walk out without their mask if you’re going to the grocery store, pharmacy or even a gym, but the council is still trying to decide how far to go with enforcement.

The vote came down after an emergency city council meeting that was held at the government center Monday morning. It was a relatively quick vote with five in favor and two against the mask mandate.

City council is not requiring business owners to enforce the mask rule beyond asking all customers to wear one, but if someone refuses, law enforcement could be called.

“In my opinion it’s like sanctioning premeditated murder,” one York County neighbor said.

People came to the podium during Monday’s meeting to express concern. Either for or against the mask mandate.

“I just want to put all of this behind us. If it means wearing a mask for a couple of days then that’s what we need to do,” Tara Goforth said.

The question of religious beliefs came up during Monday’s meeting and a council attorney advised that people be excused from wearing a mask if their religious belief doesn’t permit.

Statewide in South Carolina, the coronavirus numbers are rising with over 200 cases confirmed in York County this weekend. Governor Henry McMaster has not required the state to wear masks.

“It’s a small piece of equipment that could potentially save a great number of people,” neighbor Angela Blackwell said. “I honestly believe it’s a safety concern, public health is, as a nurse- a big thing to be concerned with.”