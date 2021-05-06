Rock Hill Christian ministry volunteer charged with fondling child

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A former volunteer with a religious performing arts ministry in Rock Hill has been charged with fondling a child at ministry events, according to police.

Officers arrested Joshua Timothy Hale, 33, Thursday morning on three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to Lieutenant Michael Chavis with the Rock Hill Police Department.

The victim was under the age of 16 when Hale was involved with what Lt. Chavis referred to as a “Christian performing arts ministry.” The alleged incidents took place in 2018 and 2019 when the group was at performance events.

According to arrest warrants, Hale is accused of fondling a minor outside the minor’s clothes. Lt. Chavis says that Hale is no longer affiliated with the ministry.

Police say the allegations were reported in July 2020, and detectives have been investigating for months.

South Carolina law states that third-degree sexual assault on a minor is when an individual “commits or attempts to commit a lewd or lascivious act upon or with the body, or its parts, of a child under sixteen years of age.”

Hale remains in the Rock Hill jail as he awaits an initial court hearing. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.