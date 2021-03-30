Robeson County deputies release new photo of suspect vehicle in I-95 road rage killing; reward increased to $20K

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies released a new photo of the suspect’s vehicle involved in the killing of a Pennsylvania mother of six on I-95.

Deputies also said the reward for information has increased to $20,000 after anonymous residents have provided money.

Julie Eberly, of Manheim, Pennsylvania, was killed Thursday after a road rage incident on I-95 near Lumberton.

Photo provided by family members; courtesy of Sherry Wilkinson Photography

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said Monday night that the vehicle is a silver four door Chevrolet Malibu, manufactured from 2008-2013. It has tinted windows and chrome trimming around the window frame. It had a North Carolina license plate.

Anyone who has a business or resides in the areas of Elm Street and Roberts Avenue is asked to review their surveillance system for the vehicle in the photograph. Investigators are seeking footage during the time frame of 11:40 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on March 25.

Courtesy: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office

“Someone recognizes this vehicle,” Sheriff Wilkins said in a release sent to News13. “I am asking that anyone with information as to who or where this vehicle is, to contact our office immediately. We will continue to track this suspect until we are standing in his yard.”

Witnesses told deputies that the suspect’s vehicle then sped off and left I-95 at exit 22, crossing over the bridge coming into Lumberton.