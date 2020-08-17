Robert Trump funeral likely Friday, possibly a small White House service, president says

President Donald Trump walks over to speak with the press after arriving on Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Trump heading to New York to visit with his younger brother, Robert Trump, who has been hospitalized in New York. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The president's brother, Robert Trump, passed away at the age of 71

President Trump on Monday said the funeral for his late brother, Robert Trump, will likely be held Friday, possibly a “small service” at the White House.

The president told reporters Monday that he “may do a small service here at the White House for my brother.”

“I think it would be a great honor to him. He loves our country so much,” Trump said. “He would be so proud.”

He added: “I think it’d be appropriate.” Robert Trump passed away Saturday night at the age of 71.

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight,” the president wrote in an official White House statement. “He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever.”

The president added: “Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

