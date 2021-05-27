Robbery suspect remains in hospital following shootout with police

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A possible robbery suspect is recovering in the hospital after a shootout with police.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings says officers were trying to talk to a man who matches the suspect of a robbery suspect when the man fled.

While he was running, Jennings says, the man shot at police.

The officer then returned fire, striking the suspect.

“Medical assistance was provided to the subject. We’re being told he’s stable and in surgery,” Jennings said.

Officers were investigating a robbery and shooting at the Royal Inn on Reagan Drive.

The man was found at another motel less than a mile from the robbery scene.

Thursdays shooting was the first involving CMPD in 2021.

The last officer involved shooting took place in December of 2020, also involving a robbery suspect.

“It was similar,” Jennings said, “the individual that was shot, shot at the officer first. The officer returned fire and it was a non-life threatening injury.”

The suspect’s name has not been released.

The officer who shot will be placed on administrative leave while the investigation unfolds.

The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in.

“As you can imagine the officer is distraught over what happened. It’s a very difficult time for that officer,” said Jennings. “We’ll offer any resources that the officer needs.”