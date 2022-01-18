Road in Cornelius closed due to natural gas leak; traffic delays expected

CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A road in Cornelius is closed after firefighters discovered a natural gas leak at a construction site.

The Cornelius Police Department says the leak was found underground at the Cain Center for the Arts construction site, shutting down Catawba Avenue.

CPD says major traffic delays are expected on the east side of town along the road, but officers are out directing traffic.