Road in Cornelius closed due to natural gas leak; traffic delays expected

News
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A road in Cornelius is closed after firefighters discovered a natural gas leak at a construction site.

The Cornelius Police Department says the leak was found underground at the Cain Center for the Arts construction site, shutting down Catawba Avenue.

CPD says major traffic delays are expected on the east side of town along the road, but officers are out directing traffic.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC and all of the Carolinas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queen City News

Trending Stories