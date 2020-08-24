RNC Security: Person arrested for entering temporary security perimeter near Republican National Convention

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a person for unlawfully entering the temporary security perimeter near the Republican National Convention.

“An individual unlawfully entered the temporary security perimeter near the RNC Convention in Charlotte. The individual did not enter an area where delegates are present for the RNC or impact any planned events. The individual has been arrested by CMPD,” RNC Security tweeted Monday.

Republicans have begun the process of formally nominating Donald J. Trump as the party’s 2020 presidential nominee on Monday.

The party has gathered 336 delegates for the roll call vote at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina, that begins a weeklong effort to convince the American people that he deserves a second term.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, delegates are holding an in-person roll-call vote at the Charlotte Convention Center. Democrats, who held their convention last week, chose to hold their roll call vote created a video montage from states across the country to avoid a large-scale gathering.

Trump is trying to avoid becoming the first incumbent president since George H.W. Bush to lose his reelection bid.

