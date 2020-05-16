RNC Planning Committee says Charlotte still a go for 2020 convention

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte city leaders and the Republican National Convention Planning Committee say the RNC will still be held in Charlotte. Any changes, including the possibility of going virtual, will be up to the committee or health leaders.



The walkthrough and kickoff bus left the Queen City last year. The RNC is now just about 100 days away. President Donald Trump told a reporter from The Washington Examiner when asked about the RNC that North Carolina was “playing politics” by not opening soon enough.



“We are 100% full steam ahead. We’ve been working with local and national officials to make sure we put the right procedures in place, we have recently hired a senior medical advisor to advise on medical issues,” said Rick Gorka, senior advisor for the RNC 2020.



Right now CMPD is still working on security measures for the event. Just last month, Charlotte City Council approved a federal $50 million security grant for the RNC.

Mecklenburg County Emergency Management says it is planning for the RNC to take place in a COVID-19 environment.

FOX 46 reached out to Mayor Vi Lyles for comment, but was told she is out of the office.