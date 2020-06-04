RNC official says convention will not be held in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Republican National Convention won’t be held in Charlotte, according to an RNC official, but between President Trump’s tweets about the matter and dealings with the contracts, there is still confusion about what will actually happen in August.

The City of Charlotte says it’s planning to have the RNC here.

The city says it’s spent $14 million to host the RNC and they expect the RNC to fulfill its contract, but the Republican National Committee has made it pretty clear that they plan to move the convention out of the Queen City.

“It would mean a lot of the national spotlight would shift off of Charlotte,” City Attorney Patrick Baker said.

An RNC official blamed Governor Roy Cooper, who insists because of the coronavirus pandemic, tt likely won’t be safe to have a full arena.

An RNC official tells FOX 46 “the celebration of the President’s acceptance of the Republican nomination will be held in another city. Should the governor allow more than 10 people in a room, we still hope to conduct the official business of the convention in Charlotte.”

“The question becomes which city will be the new host city and can they pull off a convention that is two years in planning in order to host something of this magnitude,” said Dr. Michael Bitzer, a Political Science professor at Catawba College.

If another city in another state can’t pull off convention planning with less than three months to go, Bitzer says the convention could come back to Charlotte in a scaled down version and then be used as another political weapon between the president and the Governor.

And if Charlotte is just used to conduct the party business portion of the convention, Bitzer says it won’t have the same economic impact in the Queen City.

“You could potentially see maybe 25, maybe 40 percent of the business versus what could potentially happen with a full blown convention held in the same city.”

The city attorney says he’ll be meeting with RNC officials tomorrow to discuss the contract.